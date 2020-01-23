Zondo expresses concern over state capture inquiry not completing its work

The commission chair applied for an extension of the inquiry until the end of December this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday said he was worried that the current terms of reference of the commission of inquiry into state capture were too broad and would not allow him to finish his work this year even if his time was extended.

The commission chair applied for an extension until the end of December this year. But he wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa to either limit his work or he would pass some of the probes to other investigating agencies.

The time given to the commission was already extended to the end of February. Zondo now said that if he was not granted an extension he would not be able to conclude his work.

But, Zondo said one option was to request Ramaphosa to amend the terms of reference.



“When we were looking at how much time we must ask for this time, we looked at the terms of reference and it was quite clear that we would need at least a few more years. But, if we were to finalise issues contemplated in the Public Protector’s report we would not need much time,” he said.

The deputy Chief Justice said the alternative was for other investigating agencies to pitch in.

“In amending the terms of reference the president could consider whether some of the matters that at present fall within the terms of reference could be taken out, but be subjected to some other investigation or process,” Zondo said.

Zondo said only Ramaphosa had the power to amend the terms of reference, but he also had the power to refer some of the matters to other investigating bodies and he would take that decision in due course.

