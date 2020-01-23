Zondo Commission applies for another extension to December
Briefing the media on Thursday, deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo said if the commission is not granted an extension, it wouldn’t be able to make any findings.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has announced that the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture has applied for another High Court application to extend its period to December this year.
Briefing the media on Thursday, Zondo said that if the commission was not granted an extension, it wouldn’t be able to make any findings.
“If we are not granted an extension, I don't think we can make findings, it would be a disaster. I hope we will be granted an extension,” he said.
Alternatively, the deputy Chief Justice said the commission could request President Cyril Ramaphosa to narrow the terms of reference to the Public Protector’s report, which established the commission.
The commission was initially granted an extension to February 2020, but Zondo said that time was now inadequate to finish its work. He said the commission had so far heard evidence from more than 150 witnesses and sat for more than 190 days.
More to follow.
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Commission briefing
