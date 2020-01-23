'We're in hot pursuit', says Mbalula after 308km/h speedster identified
PRETORIA - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that the driver who was filmed doing 308km/h on a Johannesburg freeway had been identified.
"We are in hot pursuit of the driver who bragged about driving at over 300km/h. We will never leave him, we have found him and we will bring him to book," Mbalula said at a media briefing on Thursday where he released the 2019/20 festive season road safety report.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation confirmed in a tweet that the speedster had been identified and called on him to turn himself over or they would come to him at his Midrand residence.
The incident came to light after a video emerged on social media earlier this week.
The speeding loser and idiot has been identified by our traffic authorities.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 23, 2020
He must come forward and present himself that’s before we get to him, zizombamba a___e https://t.co/cpbdSQnkFX
