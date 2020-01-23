WCED officials meet with disgruntled parents after admissions protest
Schooling at the Masibambane Secondary School in Cape Town was again disrupted on Thursday morning with some parents demanding their children be admitted.
CAPE TOWN - A Kraaifontein school has been forced to shut its doors for a second day due to protests by parents.
Western Cape Education Department (WCED) district officials held a meeting with parents after their demonstrations.
The WCED’s Bronagh Hammond said: “The protesters did make their way to the district department and are engaging with officials. We will try our best to ascertain what the needs are and to determine a way forward as soon as possible.”
