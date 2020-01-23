Still no sign of baby Kwahlelo Tiwane, a week after he was kidnapped
Kwahlelo Tiwane was kidnapped in Parow last Thursday by a woman posing as a social worker.
CAPE TOWN - Thursday marks exactly a week since two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane was kidnapped in Parow, Cape Town, by a woman posing as a social worker.
An 18-year-old woman has since been arrested in connection with the incident.
While she is due to appear in court on Thursday on a charge of kidnapping; there is still is no sign of baby Kwahlelo.
Khayelitsha ward councillor Xolisa Ngwekazi has spoken to the family and other residents who were also approached by a woman who posed as a social worker.
“I’ve been told there was this young lady who came to those houses claiming she’s a social worker and she’s looking for unemployed people so she can provide them with food parcels and a R1,000 voucher. She took documents from the people, such as copies of IDs.”
Ngwekazi said the kidnapped baby's mother and her children accompanied the woman last Thursday and they were meant to go to the woman's offices in Parow.
But there she disappeared with one of her twin boys.
“When they go to Parow, she left them in a shop, saying they must order food so long while she goes to make copies somewhere and she left with the other baby. She never came back.”
