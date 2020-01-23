Staff shortages at KZN special needs school leaves pupils unable to start school
Staff shortages at the Harding Special Boarding School has led to the closure of boarding houses.
DURBAN - Over 130 pupils at a boarding school for children with special needs in KwaZulu-Natal have not been able to start school this year.
This was due to staff shortages at the Harding Special Boarding School, which has led to the closure of boarding houses.
Parents and the surrounding community said they felt that the government had failed them as the issue of staff shortages was raised over the past three years.
Katrina Mbanjwa, the mother of six-year-old Unathi, said her daughter was supposed to start grade 2 this year. She said the closure of the school’s boarding houses had compromised her child’s right to education.
“I feel incredibly hurt, I’ve had to take my daughter to a crèche and spend time with her there so that she doesn’t feel bored,” she said.
Jabu Khoza of the provincial Education Department said they would add more support staff to the school.
“Parents have been informed through an SMS system that on Monday the learners will be expected to return to the hostels as there will be enough support for them,” Khoza said.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance’s Rishigan Viranna called for those responsible for the delays in staff appointments to be held responsible.
More in Local
-
Changes are coming to Prasa - administrator
-
Drought, tough economy hurt SA wine sales
-
Schoolgirl dies after being run over by bus in Diepsloot
-
Eskom set to disconnect West Rand Power Distributors over R18m debt
-
Milking it: CT restaurant takes record for milkshake selection
-
Nzimande wants smooth registration process for tertiary education academic year
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.