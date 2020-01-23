Search team activated after George Airport loses contact with plane
The aircraft was tasked to perform flight calibration of navigation aids at the airport.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said that it had failed to make contact with one of its aircraft.
Two men and one woman were on the flight that took off at George Airport just before 11am on Thursday morning.
The aircraft was tasked to perform flight calibration of navigation aids at the airport.
SACAA's Phindiwe Gwebu said that the airport's air traffic controller could not make contact with the airplane 10 minutes after take-off.
"The air traffic and navigation services immediately activated search and rescue. The regulator is in contact with the search and rescue team for further updates."
More in Local
-
Diepsloot calm after violent protests over crime, illegal foreigners
-
KZN, EC, GP still experiencing high rates of child marriages - CGE
-
New Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo vows to get SOE back on track
-
DA to take legal action after Gauteng MEC suspends councillors Da Gama, Mathebe
-
WCED officials meet with disgruntled parents after admissions protest
-
TIMELINE: Child drownings at Nyati date back to 1999
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.