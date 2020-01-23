View all in Latest
Search team activated after George Airport loses contact with plane

The aircraft was tasked to perform flight calibration of navigation aids at the airport.

An aerial view of George Airport in George, Western Cape. Picture: @GeorgeAirport/Facebook
An aerial view of George Airport in George, Western Cape. Picture: @GeorgeAirport/Facebook
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said that it had failed to make contact with one of its aircraft.

Two men and one woman were on the flight that took off at George Airport just before 11am on Thursday morning.

The aircraft was tasked to perform flight calibration of navigation aids at the airport.

SACAA's Phindiwe Gwebu said that the airport's air traffic controller could not make contact with the airplane 10 minutes after take-off.

"The air traffic and navigation services immediately activated search and rescue. The regulator is in contact with the search and rescue team for further updates."

