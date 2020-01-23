Schoolgirl dies after being run over by bus in Diepsloot
The circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear, but it was understood the schoolgirl died on the scene moments after impact.
JOHANNESBURG - A child died on Thursday after being run over by a bus in Diepsloot.
That came amid heightened tensions in the area with community members up in arms over safety and crime concerns. Residents barricaded major routes around Diepsloot with burning tyres and rocks.
One community member said undocumented foreigners were responsible for lawlessness in the area.
“We are demonstrating as residents because we want the government to know that we are sick and tired of crime that is happening in our area, in particular, crime that is committed by undocumented foreigners,” he said.
#Diepsloot Protesters claim nine people have been killed since November allegedly by undocumented foreigners. EN pic.twitter.com/t9JDshTDw7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2020
