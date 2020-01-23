SA’s score on Corruption Perception Index improves slightly

David Lewis of Corruption Watch said despite the improvement, there was little to celebrate as South Africa was still perceived as a country with a serious corruption problem.

DURBAN - South Africa’s score on the Corruption Perception Index by Transparency International has marginally improved from 43 to 44.

David Lewis of Corruption Watch on Wednesday said despite the improvement, there was little to celebrate as South Africa was still perceived as a country with a serious corruption problem.

The index is considered to be a leading indicator of global corruption.

It ranks 180 countries on a scale of zero to 100, where zero signifies highly corrupt and 100 shows clean governance.

The index report highlights the link between money, political power and corruption.

This year’s report shows that more than two-thirds of the countries on the index have scored below 50 with the average score being 43.

Countries that have strong political party funding regulation scored very well.

Lewis said South Africa needed to learn from this.

“This should be a pointer to the government. Start regulating party political funding to see that we’re serious about tackling corruption. We also need successful prosecutions of the corrupt.”

Lewis said the government must ensure clean governance in state-owned enterprises.