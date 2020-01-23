SA’s score on Corruption Perception Index improves slightly
David Lewis of Corruption Watch said despite the improvement, there was little to celebrate as South Africa was still perceived as a country with a serious corruption problem.
DURBAN - South Africa’s score on the Corruption Perception Index by Transparency International has marginally improved from 43 to 44.
David Lewis of Corruption Watch on Wednesday said despite the improvement, there was little to celebrate as South Africa was still perceived as a country with a serious corruption problem.
The index is considered to be a leading indicator of global corruption.
It ranks 180 countries on a scale of zero to 100, where zero signifies highly corrupt and 100 shows clean governance.
The index report highlights the link between money, political power and corruption.
This year’s report shows that more than two-thirds of the countries on the index have scored below 50 with the average score being 43.
Countries that have strong political party funding regulation scored very well.
Lewis said South Africa needed to learn from this.
“This should be a pointer to the government. Start regulating party political funding to see that we’re serious about tackling corruption. We also need successful prosecutions of the corrupt.”
Lewis said the government must ensure clean governance in state-owned enterprises.
More in Business
-
Parliament to request meeting with SAA’s business rescue practitioners
-
ANC calls for a probe into SAA’s historical contracts
-
Payout for Musk as Tesla value tops $100bn
-
Rand rises as demand for riskier assets picks up
-
Power cuts cost South Africa up to $8.3bn in 2019, research shows
-
Godongwana: Consolidation of SOEs key to ensuring SA's economic growth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.