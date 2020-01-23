Production at Hisense's Atlantis factory halted for a week over wage strike

The 300 employees are on strike demanding better pay - they want a 15% wage hike.

CAPE TOWN - Production has been halted at the Hisense Atlantis factory for a week.

The 300 employees are on strike demanding better pay - they want a 15% wage hike.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa is leading the industrial action.

Numsa's Vuyo Lufele said that workers had not received a wage increase for two years.

"Workers' last increase was in 2017. The employer has not given an increase in 2018 or 2019 and the workers have said: 'Enough is enough. This employer must now give us an increase or they must face the consequences like us going on strike'. We know that going on strike means suffering for workers."

Hisense's industrial relations manager Ebrahim Isaacs said that this was untrue.

"They've received annual increases since the inception, including 2018. Them claiming that the last increase was 2017 is untrue. The last increase was in July 2018 and that was as per an agreement that was signed by the union with the company."

He said that management was still working on a plan to ensure customers were not affected.