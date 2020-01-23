'Our hearts are with you': Condolences after 2 pupils killed in wall collapse

It’s understood a truck crashed into the wall on Wednesday, leaving two other pupils seriously injured.

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo Education MEC Polly Boshielo has sent her condolences to the families of two pupils who died after a wall collapsed on them at the Lekgolo Primary School.

The department's psychosocial unit has been sent to the school to offer trauma counselling.

Spokesperson Sam Makondo said: “We’re very hurt and our condolences to these two families that were affected by the tragic accident. Our hearts are with you all the way.”

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police have opened a case of inquest after two learners at a local school died when a wall collapsed on them.”