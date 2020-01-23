'Our hearts are with you': Condolences after 2 pupils killed in wall collapse

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 25°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

'Our hearts are with you': Condolences after 2 pupils killed in wall collapse

It’s understood a truck crashed into the wall on Wednesday, leaving two other pupils seriously injured.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo Education MEC Polly Boshielo has sent her condolences to the families of two pupils who died after a wall collapsed on them at the Lekgolo Primary School.

It’s understood a truck crashed into the wall on Wednesday, leaving two other pupils seriously injured.

The department's psychosocial unit has been sent to the school to offer trauma counselling.

Spokesperson Sam Makondo said: “We’re very hurt and our condolences to these two families that were affected by the tragic accident. Our hearts are with you all the way.”

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police have opened a case of inquest after two learners at a local school died when a wall collapsed on them.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA