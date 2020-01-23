Nzimande wants smooth registration process for tertiary education academic year
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande on Thursday called for a smooth registration and start to the 2020 academic year.
Nzimande held a briefing on his department’s state of readiness. He said the higher education sector had made strides by building nine new TVET colleges, which were expected to be completed this year.
The minister said they had also worked to keep fees at universities affordable while substantially increasing the funding for poor and working-class students.
“We believe that as government we’ve got a long way to ensure that, not only do our students register smoothly, but also that they're able to be supported meaningfully to be able to be successful in their academic studies,” Nzimande said.
