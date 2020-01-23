NICD has measures in place to detect coronavirus in SA

At least 25 people have been killed since the virus broke out in China’s Wuhan City.

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NCID) has put measures in place to identify and detect the coronavirus in South Africa.

NICD scientists said that there’d been no cases of the virus reported on the African continent.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases, in collaboration with the Department of Health, has developed clinical guidelines on the coronavirus for medical practitioners.

This will allow them to better detect, identify and respond to a possible outbreak.

It also provided best-practice guidelines on what samples to collect for diagnostic purposes, as well as how to manage the cases and prevent the virus from spreading.

The institute’s Professor Cheryl Cohen said that it appeared the virus was not very good at spreading between people.

"Up until now, in fact, in all of the cases that have been identified globally do have a direct link to Wuhan or those cases have been in close contact with a confirmed case. In fact, the risk is mostly from people travelling from Wuhan in China."

More than six hundred cases have been confirmed in China.