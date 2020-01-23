View all in Latest
New Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo vows to get SOE back on track

While visiting Khayelitsha on Thursday, he stated there would be new contracts for the manufacturing of trains and other rolling stock.

Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo addresses a stakeholder engagement forum in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on 23 January 2020. Picture: @PRASA_Group/Twitter
Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo addresses a stakeholder engagement forum in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on 23 January 2020. Picture: @PRASA_Group/Twitter
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) newly appointed administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo has promised to get the state-owned company back on track.

While visiting Khayelitsha on Thursday, he stated there would be new contracts for the manufacturing of trains and other rolling stock.

Mpondo's bigger focus would be placed on security at train stations and along the tracks in the Western Cape.

“What we seek to do is to bring value to our commuters and make sure they have a pleasant experience. I think over the past few years we’ve failed to do that.”

