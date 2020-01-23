New Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo vows to get SOE back on track

While visiting Khayelitsha on Thursday, he stated there would be new contracts for the manufacturing of trains and other rolling stock.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) newly appointed administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo has promised to get the state-owned company back on track.

While visiting Khayelitsha on Thursday, he stated there would be new contracts for the manufacturing of trains and other rolling stock.

Mpondo's bigger focus would be placed on security at train stations and along the tracks in the Western Cape.

“What we seek to do is to bring value to our commuters and make sure they have a pleasant experience. I think over the past few years we’ve failed to do that.”