New Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo vows to get SOE back on track
While visiting Khayelitsha on Thursday, he stated there would be new contracts for the manufacturing of trains and other rolling stock.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) newly appointed administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo has promised to get the state-owned company back on track.
While visiting Khayelitsha on Thursday, he stated there would be new contracts for the manufacturing of trains and other rolling stock.
Mpondo's bigger focus would be placed on security at train stations and along the tracks in the Western Cape.
“What we seek to do is to bring value to our commuters and make sure they have a pleasant experience. I think over the past few years we’ve failed to do that.”
More in Business
-
SA’s score on Corruption Perception Index improves slightly
-
Parliament to request meeting with SAA’s business rescue practitioners
-
ANC calls for a probe into SAA’s historical contracts
-
Payout for Musk as Tesla value tops $100bn
-
Rand rises as demand for riskier assets picks up
-
Power cuts cost South Africa up to $8.3bn in 2019, research shows
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.