Neil Aggett's partner to testify as inquiry resumes

Aggett died in the holding cells of what was known in 1982 as the John Vorster Square Police Headquarters.

Anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett was tortured for three days before his death in 1982. Picture: Wikipedia.
Anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett was tortured for three days before his death in 1982. Picture: Wikipedia.
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Neil Aggett’s partner is expected to give evidence in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday as the inquiry into the late trade unionist's death resumes.

Aggett died in the holding cells of what was known in 1982 as the John Vorster Square Police Headquarters. He was found hanging from the bars of his cell.

The apartheid inquiry found that he killed himself, but his family has never believed that.

GALLERY: Inside the police cell where Neil Aggett allegedly took his life

First on the stand was Aggett’s sister, Elizabeth Jill Burger, who testified about how she was devastated when an apartheid security branch officer broke the news of his death.

She said she had nightmares before his death.

“I had not been well during that period and could not sleep. I had terrible nightmares, which affected me badly during his detention.”

She was followed on the stand by Aggett’s friend and family attorney David Diason who spoke about the 1982 inquiry.

“It was not an open inquiry. It was hostile.”

The new inquiry was ordered by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, who said there were still too many questions.

