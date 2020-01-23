More drowning cases at Nyati lodge emerge after Enoch Mpianzi's death

The lodge came under fire after Parktown Boys’ High pupil Enoch Mpianzi died there last week under questionable circumstances.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged that even more pupils died at the infamous Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in Brits, North West, with Eyewitness News confirming this development.

The lodge came under fire after Parktown Boys’ High School pupil Enoch Mpianzi died there last week under questionable circumstances. Questions are being raised about why the lodge was still being used after all these incidents.

EWN spoke to three people who confirmed that Tuso Moalusi from Malvern High School drowned at the lodge in 2002. He was in grade 10 at the time. That brought to five known cases of deaths at the lodge involving pupils who were on camp.

Fourteen-year-old Portia Sowela drowned at the same lodge in 1999. Melony Sias, a grade 12 pupil from Kimberley, also drowned there in the Crocodile River in 2010.

In 2009, a 12-year-old boy lost his life in the lodge’s pool.

The Gauteng Education Department told EWN it was only aware of two children who drowned at the lodge - Mpianzi and Sias.

