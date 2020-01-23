Milking it: CT restaurant takes record for milkshake selection

Gibson’s Gourmet Burgers & Ribs offers a whopping 207 milkshakes.

CAPE TOWN - A milkshake selection at a Cape Town restaurant is in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The slick restaurant group’s Ian Halfon said they were elated.

“We started following the trend. Some of the biggest trends were vegan, sugar-free, yoghurt, goats milk and all kinds of different combinations. It just built up.”

Halfon said despite the grand selection, chocolate is still the firm favourite.