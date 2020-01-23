Man drowns at CT resort
Rescuers were dispatched to a quarry at the Blue Rock resort in Sir Lowry's Pass Village on Wednesday following reports of a drowning in progress.
CAPE TOWN - A man has drowned at a resort in Sir Lowry's Pass Village.
Rescuers were dispatched to a quarry at the Blue Rock resort in Sir Lowry's Pass Village on Wednesday following reports of a drowning in progress.
On arrival on the scene, they found that a man had been recovered from the water by a scuba safety diver and CPR efforts commenced.
Despite these efforts, the man died.
The National Sear Rescue Institute (NSRI)'s Craig Lambinon: "Police have opened an inquest docket. The body of the man has been taken into the care of the forensic pathology services. Condolences have been conveyed to the family of the deceased man."
More in Local
-
TIMELINE: Child drownings at Nyati date back to 1999
-
Mbalula: We’ve met our target to decrease road fatalities by 10%
-
Residents question development of new West Coast wind farm
-
Zondo Commission applies for another extension to December
-
'We're in hot pursuit,' says Mbalula after 308km/h speedster identified
-
More drowning cases at Nyati lodge emerge after Enoch Mpianzi's death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.