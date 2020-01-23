Man drowns at CT resort

Rescuers were dispatched to a quarry at the Blue Rock resort in Sir Lowry's Pass Village on Wednesday following reports of a drowning in progress.

CAPE TOWN - A man has drowned at a resort in Sir Lowry's Pass Village.

On arrival on the scene, they found that a man had been recovered from the water by a scuba safety diver and CPR efforts commenced.

Despite these efforts, the man died.

The National Sear Rescue Institute (NSRI)'s Craig Lambinon: "Police have opened an inquest docket. The body of the man has been taken into the care of the forensic pathology services. Condolences have been conveyed to the family of the deceased man."