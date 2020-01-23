Fatal crashes reduced by 3% over 2019 festive season - Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula released the 2019/20 festive season road safety report on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The number of fatal crashes over the 2019 festive season were reduced by 3% in comparison to 2018, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed while releasing the 2019/20 festive season road safety report on Thursday.

According to the report, there were 1,390 fatalities recorded in 2019/2020 in comparison to the 2018/19 figure of 1,438.

Pedestrians accounted for 40% of the deaths, passengers 34%, drivers 25% and cyclists 1%.

More to follow.