Fatal crashes reduced by 3% over 2019 festive season - Mbalula

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 25°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

Fatal crashes reduced by 3% over 2019 festive season - Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula released the 2019/20 festive season road safety report on Thursday.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gives the 2019/2020 festive season road safety report in Pretoria on 23 January 2020. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gives the 2019/2020 festive season road safety report in Pretoria on 23 January 2020. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The number of fatal crashes over the 2019 festive season were reduced by 3% in comparison to 2018, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed while releasing the 2019/20 festive season road safety report on Thursday.

According to the report, there were 1,390 fatalities recorded in 2019/2020 in comparison to the 2018/19 figure of 1,438.

Pedestrians accounted for 40% of the deaths, passengers 34%, drivers 25% and cyclists 1%.

More to follow.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA