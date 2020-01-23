Eskom using emergency resources but load shedding risk 'low'
The parastatal said it ran open cycle gas turbines last night in order to pump water into the dams at its storage schemes.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said it was using emergency resources in order to meet Thursday’s electricity demand, saying its power system is constrained.
The troubled utility said it had experienced unplanned outages over the past few days.
The parastatal said it ran open cycle gas turbines on Wednesday night in order to pump water into the dams at its storage schemes.
It said it was waiting for some coal generation units to come back online, but the risk of load shedding was low.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 23, 2020
Date: 23 January 2020
Power system constrained this morning but loadshedding risk low @SABCNewsOnline @eNCA @ewnupdates @IOL @TimesLIVE @SowetanLIVE @dailymaverick @News24 @TheSAnews pic.twitter.com/OxrUQLVxaC
Meanwhile, an Eskom employee will face an internal disciplinary hearing after his arrest for allegedly stealing copper worth over R280,000.
He was arrested with another suspect in the east of Johannesburg on Tuesday.
The pair is currently behind bars and will appear in a local court on charges of sabotage and theft.
Eskom’s Motlhabane Ramashi said: “It is a true inconvenience in providing a reliable supply to our customers. We lose supply and we lose money.”
More in Local
-
Neil Aggett's partner to testify as inquiry resumes
-
DA’s Katlego Mathebe, Vasco da Gama suspended - MEC Maile
-
‘Deploy the army!’: Angry Diepsloot residents barricade roads
-
Open letter to Parktown Boys' headmaster: Enoch deserved more
-
NICD: SA has plans to fight coronavirus outbreak
-
SA’s score on Corruption Perception Index improves slightly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.