Eskom set to disconnect West Rand Power Distributors over R18m debt

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is planning to disconnect supply to West Rand Power Distributors, saying that the company owed it more than R18 million.

The cash-strapped power utility said that it had notified the company of its intention to cut supply last month but received no response.

A deadline for submissions from all parties affecte had been set for Friday.

Eskom said that a failure to meet this deadline could lead to cutting off electricity until at least 4 February.

The decision could plunge thousands of residents living in the region into darkness.

West Rand Power Distributors were not available for comment.