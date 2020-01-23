Drought, tough economy hurt SA wine sales
Wine sales in South Africa dropped by around 10 million bottles last year.
CAPE TOWN - Wine sales in South Africa dropped by around 10 million bottles last year.
That's according to industry representative, Vinpro.
The non-profit company hosted an information day that gave an overview of the state of the wine industry and provided wine businesses with insight into the latest global trends.
South Africa's wine industry contributes R36.1 billion to the country's GDP.
In 2018, wine farms produced just over 302,000 tons of grapes.
Vinpro managing director Rico Basson said that following the repricing of wine upwards, mainly due to the drought, consumers bought less of the product.
"The reasons would be affordability, it would be other products but it would also be the tough economy. So, unfortunately, it would seem that the days of fairly cheap wine are over, I think. The consumer would probably look towards premium category, brands are important."
Basson said that the knock-on effect was that suppliers of labels and cork, as well as other sectors in the wine production line, also sold less product.
Despite this, the sector was positive about its 2020 growth prospects.
More in Business
-
Eskom set to disconnect West Rand Power Distributors over R18m debt
-
Rand, stocks dip on virus fears
-
Production at Hisense's Atlantis factory halted for a week over wage strike
-
New Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo vows to get SOE back on track
-
SA’s score on Corruption Perception Index improves slightly
-
Parliament to request meeting with SAA’s business rescue practitioners
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.