Diepsloot calm after violent protests over crime, illegal foreigners

Community members were protesting over high levels of crime, saying undocumented foreigners were to blame.

DIEPSLOOT - The situation in Diepsloot was relatively calm on Thursday afternoon following violent demonstrations in the area.

Community members were protesting over high levels of crime, saying undocumented foreigners were to be blame. They said nine people had been killed, including a police captain who was killed last week.

Residents barricaded roads with burning objects early in the morning. They blockaded the main road and looted shops belonging to foreigners.

#Diepsloot residents have also reacted to the killing of a local police captain just this week. EN pic.twitter.com/RZskeLufZv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2020

#Diepsloot Protesters claim nine people have been killed since November allegedly by undocumented foreigners. EN pic.twitter.com/t9JDshTDw7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2020

Some residents called for foreigners to leave the community.

“We are demonstrating as residents because we want the government to know that we are sick and tired of crime that is happening in our area, in particular, crime that is committed by undocumented foreigners,” one resident said.

Another resident said: “They must leave our place, they are dangerous.”

They also set alight churches erected along the main road, saying that was where foreigners planned their crimes.

Police had to use stun grenades to stop a crowd moving towards a local shopping mall. Police were patrolling the streets.