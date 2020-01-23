View all in Latest
‘Deploy the army!’: Angry Diepsloot residents barricade roads

Protesters claim nine people have been killed since November allegedly by undocumented foreigners.

The Diepsloot Mall was stoned and several roads barricaded as residents protested against crime in the community. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN.
34 minutes ago

DIEPSLOOT - Diepsloot residents have barricaded roads, including the busy R511, venting their anger over the high levels of crime in their community on Thursday.

Protesters claim nine people have been killed since November, allegedly by undocumented foreigners.

They’ve also reacted to the killing of a local police captain just this week.

Chaotic scenes unfolded in Diepsloot, where angry residents closed off roads leading into the township. The group also stoned Diepsloot Mall.

The local ward councillor Abraham Mabuke said residents were sick and tired of crime and called on authorities to do their job.

“We need the military, TRT and immigration officers in Diepsloot. They must come and assist us.”

A large contingent of South African Police Service members is deployed to the area.

