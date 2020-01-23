‘Deploy the army!’: Angry Diepsloot residents barricade roads
Protesters claim nine people have been killed since November allegedly by undocumented foreigners.
DIEPSLOOT - Diepsloot residents have barricaded roads, including the busy R511, venting their anger over the high levels of crime in their community on Thursday.
Protesters claim nine people have been killed since November, allegedly by undocumented foreigners.
They’ve also reacted to the killing of a local police captain just this week.
Chaotic scenes unfolded in Diepsloot, where angry residents closed off roads leading into the township. The group also stoned Diepsloot Mall.
The local ward councillor Abraham Mabuke said residents were sick and tired of crime and called on authorities to do their job.
“We need the military, TRT and immigration officers in Diepsloot. They must come and assist us.”
A large contingent of South African Police Service members is deployed to the area.
#Diepsloot Angry residents have closed off roads leading into the township. EN pic.twitter.com/b29TKh3VaV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 23, 2020
More in Local
-
Eskom using emergency resources but load shedding risk 'low'
-
Neil Aggett's partner to testify as inquiry resumes
-
DA’s Katlego Mathebe, Vasco da Gama suspended - MEC Maile
-
Open letter to Parktown Boys' headmaster: Enoch deserved more
-
NICD: SA has plans to fight coronavirus outbreak
-
SA’s score on Corruption Perception Index improves slightly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.