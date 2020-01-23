DA to take legal action after Gauteng MEC suspends councillors Da Gama, Mathebe

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile announced the suspension of former Johannesburg Speaker Vasco da Gama and Tshwane Speaker Katlego Mathebe on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile of illegally suspending its councillors Vasco Da Gama and Katlego Mathebe.

The MEC announced the suspension of the former Johannesburg Speaker and Tshwane Speaker on Thursday. Maile suspended both Da Gama and Katlego Mathebe without pay for alleged gross misconduct.

He said the pair had breached the code of conduct of council and abused their powers.

The DA has written to Maile to instruct him to withdraw the suspensions of its two councillors.

The party said it would take the MEC to court for what it’s described as political harassment.

He said he welcomed the DA’s decision to challenge him.

The DA said the MEC’s actions was another attempt from the ANC to attain power at all cost and would not give into bullying tactics.