Cosatu hits out at ‘war-obsessed’ Trump for ‘always smelling blood’

The trade union federation, together with the South African Communist Party, held a protest outside the US Embassy in Pretoria on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has accused US President Donald Trump of “always smelling blood” and being obsessed with war.

They’re against Trump’s order for an airstrike on Iran earlier this month.

Cosatu’s Mike Shingange said Trump is a danger to the world.

“President Trump smells blood every time and thinks of war. As South Africans, we cannot stand behind this.”

He has criticised the US for the sanctions it has imposed on several countries.

“The workers and consumers where those sanctions have been imposed are suffering.”

Shingange said they would not stop highlighting what he called “America’s aggression and abuse”.