ANC calls for a probe into SAA’s historical contracts
The ruling party said it wanted to root out any perception that corruption played a part in the awarding of lucrative contracts at the mismanaged airline.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has on Wednesday called on government to launch an investigation into historical contracts at South African Airways (SAA).
The ruling party said it wanted to root out any perception that corruption played a part in the awarding of lucrative contracts at the mismanaged airline.
The ANC said it wanted the government to address the crisis facing SAA.
The national carrier is facing financial difficulties and depends on government bailouts to remain in operation.
Unions have also blamed SAA’s troubles on mismanagement and the flouting of procurement processes.
The ANC said it wanted these allegations looked into.
Secretary general Ace Magashule said: “We investigate all the historical contracts impacting negatively on SAA, including the lease of planes and evergreen contracts. The socioeconomic mandate of the public enterprises need to be strengthened; government's oversized structure should be streamlined and respond more rapidly and rigorously to challenges.”
Magashule shot down any talk of closing SAA but said it needed a complete overhaul.
More in Business
-
Payout for Musk as Tesla value tops $100bn
-
Rand rises as demand for riskier assets picks up
-
Power cuts cost South Africa up to $8.3bn in 2019, research shows
-
Godongwana: Consolidation of SOEs key to ensuring SA's economic growth
-
AgriSA: Davos investors concerned about Land Bank ratings downgrade
-
Eskom appoints critic Sikonathi Mantshantsha as new spokesperson
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.