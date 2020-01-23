ANC calls for a probe into SAA’s historical contracts

The ruling party said it wanted to root out any perception that corruption played a part in the awarding of lucrative contracts at the mismanaged airline.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has on Wednesday called on government to launch an investigation into historical contracts at South African Airways (SAA).

The ANC said it wanted the government to address the crisis facing SAA.

The national carrier is facing financial difficulties and depends on government bailouts to remain in operation.

Unions have also blamed SAA’s troubles on mismanagement and the flouting of procurement processes.

The ANC said it wanted these allegations looked into.

Secretary general Ace Magashule said: “We investigate all the historical contracts impacting negatively on SAA, including the lease of planes and evergreen contracts. The socioeconomic mandate of the public enterprises need to be strengthened; government's oversized structure should be streamlined and respond more rapidly and rigorously to challenges.”

Magashule shot down any talk of closing SAA but said it needed a complete overhaul.