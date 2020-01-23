After venue refuses to host wedding, same-sex couple heads to CT court
The owners of Belotebos Wedding Venue said they rejected the couple’s request because of their religious beliefs.
CAPE TOWN - A same-sex couple is taking legal action against a Stanford venue because it refused to host their wedding.
The owners of Beloftebos Wedding Venue said they rejected the couple’s request because of their religious beliefs.
Megan Watling and Sasha-Lee Heekes are now taking the matter to the Western Cape High Court’s equality division.
They said the court papers would be filed in the next few weeks.
The couple said that they would not stand by as personal beliefs were used to discriminate against them based on their sexual orientation.
They believe they’ve been discriminated against.
Watling and Heekes said they wanted to break the silence on what they termed “the continued unquestioned and ungoverned use of personal beliefs” as a means to discriminate against the LGBTQIA+ community.
Michael Swain from Freedom of Religion South Africa represents Beloftebos and has told EWN that the venue owners also have rights.
