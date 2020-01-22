-
Two primary school pupils dead after truck crashes into wall
Officials said that a truck delivering food items at the school crashed into the wall.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Education Department has confirmed that two pupils have died after a wall collapsed on them at the Lekgolo Primary School.
Officials said that a truck delivering food items at the school crashed into the wall.
Two other pupils have been rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
The Education Department's Sam Makondo: "We've learned with shock and devastation that a tragic accident involving a truck coming to the school to deliver food items, crashed into a wall, which fell on learners behind it and claimed the lives of two learners in the process."
The department has dispatched its psycho-social unit to the school.
Education MEC Polly Boshielo is due to visit the school today.
