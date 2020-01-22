Two primary school pupils dead after truck crashes into wall

Officials said that a truck delivering food items at the school crashed into the wall.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Education Department has confirmed that two pupils have died after a wall collapsed on them at the Lekgolo Primary School.

Two other pupils have been rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The Education Department's Sam Makondo: "We've learned with shock and devastation that a tragic accident involving a truck coming to the school to deliver food items, crashed into a wall, which fell on learners behind it and claimed the lives of two learners in the process."

The department has dispatched its psycho-social unit to the school.

Education MEC Polly Boshielo is due to visit the school today.