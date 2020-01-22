Telkom to begin consultations with unions over job cuts
The telecommunications company, which has over R11 billion worth of debt, announced it would be cutting thousands of jobs due to a weak economic environment and a rapid change in technology.
JOHANNESBURG - Telkom said it would begin consulting unions on Wednesday over its plans to retrench 3,000 employees.
The telecommunications company, which has over R11 billion worth of debt, announced it would be cutting thousands of jobs due to a weak economic environment and a rapid change in technology.
Telkom said while it had made the necessary investments in new revenue streams, the new trends in the telecommunications industry had taken a toll on its profits.
Labour unions called on the government to urgently intervene.
Solidarity's Morné Malan said: “Trade unions have all agreed to the moratorium on retrenchments while discussions are ongoing. Mention was also made on approaching the minister of communication with regards to the release of spectrum, which is being cited as a huge issue affecting costs and revenue.”
More in Business
-
Eskom appoints critic Sikonathi Mantshantsha as new spokesperson
-
Magashule: SOEs must be restructured to avoid govt bailouts
-
SAA has become a burden to taxpayers, says Scopa's Hlengwa
-
Kganyago: Financial sector must be prepared for climate change-related problems
-
Unions 'worried' about job cuts at SAA if R2bn bailout not received
-
Weak growth outlook keeps rand on back foot
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.