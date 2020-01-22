Suspect to appear in court over kidnapping of Khayelitsha baby Kwahlelo Tiwane

Two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane from Khayelitsha was abducted in Parow on 16 January by a woman who presented herself as a social worker.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged baby snatcher is expected in a Bellville court on Thursday.

Two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane from Khayelitsha was abducted in Parow on 16 January by a woman who presented herself as a social worker. He has not yet been found.

Khayelitsha ward councillor Xolisa Ngwekazi said he was in contact with the baby’s family.

He said they were worried sick about the two-month-old who had a twin brother.

“The family is very frustrated, sad, and angry at the same time. And now they don’t trust anyone they don’t know,” he said.

Detectives were questioning someone in connection with the case, but wouldn’t divulge details due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.

Police had, however, confirmed a woman would appear in court on a charge of kidnapping.