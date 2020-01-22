Spat between deputy judge president Goliath and judge Hlope plays out in public
CAPE TOWN - Deputy Western Cape High Court judge president Patricia Goliath said judge president John Hlope tried to influence the appointment of judges in a 2015 case involving former President Jacob Zuma.
Goliath has made several accusations against Hlophe in a formal complaint.
In her 15-page complaint, Goliath claims Hlope believed criticism levelled against Zuma was unwarranted.
Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to interfere in the Earthlife Africa matter in 2015, in which the government's nuclear procurement processes was declared unlawful and set aside.
Law expert Pierre de Vos said the matter needed urgent attention.
“…And the problem is that, given the track record, the chances of this being attended to quickly and transparently is almost zero.”
Goliath also claims Hlope has accused her of not supporting him even though she had faithfully executed his instructions.
