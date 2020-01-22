SAA has become a burden to taxpayers, says Scopa's Hlengwa
Parliament’s finance watchdog the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said that the country’s state-owned enterprises would be the committee’s first order of business when MPs return from the festive break.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s finance watchdog the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said that the country’s state-owned enterprises would be the committee’s first order of business when MPs return from the festive break.
Struggling national carrier SAA and power utility Eskom are the main entities on the committee’s radar when it returns in February.
SAA and Eskom have dominated news since last year, with calls for bailouts for both entities.
While SAA and Eskom present different operational challenges, money, or the lack thereof is at the centre of the entities’ problems.
Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that the two companies would be a top feature when they reconvene.
"These problematic SOEs - Eskom, Prasa and SAA - will form the basis of our initial meetings and the draft programme will be circulated to members."
This week SAA made it even more evident that it needed a R2 billion bailout as it resorted to cancelling certain domestic and international flights to save money.
Hlengwa warned that SAA can’t suck all the country’s funds.
"What is key is that SAA in its current form is not sustainable and it has become a burden to the taxpayer."
More in Business
-
Eskom appoints critic Sikonathi Mantshantsha as new spokesperson
-
Magashule: SOEs must be restructured to avoid govt bailouts
-
Telkom to begin consultations with unions over job cuts
-
Kganyago: Financial sector must be prepared for climate change-related problems
-
Unions 'worried' about job cuts at SAA if R2bn bailout not received
-
Weak growth outlook keeps rand on back foot
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.