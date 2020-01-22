Robben Island Museum workers resume duties after strike; wage talks continue

Nehawu workers were on strike for at least 10 days this month after a break down in negotiations.

CAPE TOWN - Robben Island Museum workers have resumed their duties despite ongoing wage negotiations.

Nehawu workers were on strike for at least 10 days this month after a break down in negotiations.

Initially, they wanted a 9% wage hike but they've adjusted their demand.

Nehawu's Eric Kweleta explains: "We've revised our demand from that initial 9% to 7.5% and put that on the table."

The museum's Morongoa Ramaboa: "Robben Island Museum convened with the representative union Nehawu yesterday at the CCMA in an effort to resolve the current wage dispute. Following lengthy progressive discussions, both parties were unable to reach an amicable resolution on some issues. As such, both parties agreed to extend this period of the mediation process."