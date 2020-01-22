Repair work begins at vandalised Mitchells Plain school after protest
Parents of Alpine Primary School learners on Wednesday morning held a demonstration at the school, burning tyres and picketing.
CAPE TOWN - Contractors are on-site at a vandalised Mitchells Plain school after the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) promised repairs following a community protest.
Following yet another break-in over the weekend, the governing body and parents made a decision not to send their children to school.
Parents said that they'd had enough and wanted action from the Western Cape Education Department urgently.
Water pipes, toilet pots and ceilings were vandalised and were unusable.
#AlpineProtest Parents say they’ve had enough, the SGB says the school has been vandalized more 15 times last year and again over the weekend. KP pic.twitter.com/Zo3VV6A7d6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2020
Parts of the fence around the school had been stolen, which gave anyone access to the premises.
One parent said that the school had deteriorated over the past year and she wanted to see an increase in security and immediate repairs.
"My three daughters went to school here and my youngest is now here and this never happened. But if the principal of the school isn't with us, how are we going to win?"
The school governing body's Charmaine Maarman said that the school was broken into more than 15 times last year and at least 5 times this year.
"It's a health risk and therefore we said that we're taking a stance and they must hear us. They must come and fix the school."
The Education Department said that vandalism last year amounted to damages of over R150,000.
