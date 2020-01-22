View all in Latest
Go

Parktown Boys’ pupil details Enoch Mpianzi's final moments

The parents of the witness approached the 'Eusebius Mckaiser Show' wanting to share their child's insight into the tragedy that’s left South Africans demanding answers.

Flowers laid outside Parktown Boys' High School on 20 January 2020 after one of its pupils Enoch Mpianzi died at a school camp in the North West. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Flowers laid outside Parktown Boys' High School on 20 January 2020 after one of its pupils Enoch Mpianzi died at a school camp in the North West. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A grade 8 pupil has on Wednesday recalled in graphic detail how he and other Parktown Boys’ High pupils watched Enoch Mpianzi struggle in the water and how they all screamed for help but there was no adult nearby to hear them.

The parents of the witness approached the Eusebius Mckaiser Show wanting to share their child's insight into the tragedy that’s left South Africans demanding answers.

Mpianzi's body was found in the Crocodile River last week after a water activity at the Nyati Bush and River Break lodge as part of a school orientation camp.

Listen to the full audio testimony below:

Timeline

Comments

