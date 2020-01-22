Parktown Boys’ pupil details Enoch Mpianzi's final moments
The parents of the witness approached the 'Eusebius Mckaiser Show' wanting to share their child's insight into the tragedy that’s left South Africans demanding answers.
JOHANNESBURG - A grade 8 pupil has on Wednesday recalled in graphic detail how he and other Parktown Boys’ High pupils watched Enoch Mpianzi struggle in the water and how they all screamed for help but there was no adult nearby to hear them.
Mpianzi's body was found in the Crocodile River last week after a water activity at the Nyati Bush and River Break lodge as part of a school orientation camp.
Listen to the full audio testimony below:
