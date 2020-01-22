Over 24,000 drunk drivers arrested over festive season: Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele said police had their hands full during the festive period as they had to arrest thousands who broke the law.
DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said the number of people arrested on the country's roads for drunk driving during the festive season increased by 19.5%.
Cele said over 24,000 drunk drivers were taken off the roads by police during the holiday period.
He's also revealed that during the same period, police shut down over 6,000 liquor outlets for non-compliance.
Cele said of the over 6,000 liquor outlets shut down, over 2,000 of those were in the Eastern Cape.
“Police action also resulted in the arrest of over 84,000 suspects for various crimes. This includes 173 parolees.
17,000 of them remain behind bars and are going through the legal system.”
Cele also said the police confiscated close to 5,000 firearms during the festive period.
He has called on those in possession of illegal firearms to take advantage of the grace period which ends in May to surrender their guns to the police.
