Mitchells Plain’s Alpine Primary School targeted by burglars again
Angry parents demanded urgent repairs be done so that schooling could continue. Some parents kept their children out of class.
CAPE TOWN - Parents of learners at Alpine Primary School in Mitchells Plain school are taking a stand against vandalism after the school was vandalised and broken into yet again.
Angry parents demanded urgent repairs be done so that schooling could continue. Some parents kept their children out of class on Wednesday.
#AlpineProtest Police arrive at the school where parents are protesting. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/0IkUIe1BQW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2020
School governing body chairperson Charmaine Maarman said the school was broken into over the weekend.
“We decided that we are not going to send our children to school because we are not being taken seriously as parents,” Maarman said.
Sections of fencing were stolen, which made the school premises more vulnerable, especially to gangsters.
#AlpineProtest Parents of Alpine Primary School in Mitchell’s Plain are taking a stand against vandalism. KP pic.twitter.com/jvQZZxumXr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2020
One parent said she had enough with the vandalism at the school.
“We want the school to be better because it was never like this before,” she said.
Astro Turf was also damaged along with paving.
More in Local
-
EC police rescue girl (16) forced into marriage
-
How to get rid of non-paying tenants the legal way
-
Driver arrested for transporting 58 pupils, DoE asked to provide safer transport
-
Lesufi vows to act against Parktown Boys' High in the next 48 hours
-
Nyati lodge ‘didn’t notice’ Enoch Mpianzi was missing
-
JMPD: Sentence handed to drunk driver for killing two officers disappointing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.