MEC Lesufi to give update on dept's handling of Enoch Mpianzi's drowning
Grade 8 pupil Enoch Mpianzi drowned at an orientation camp in Brits, North West, last week.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected on Friday to give an update on the latest developments at Parktown Boys’ High School and what action would be taken against those involved.
Grade 8 pupil Enoch Mpianzi drowned at an orientation camp in Brits, North West, last week. The 13-year-old’s body was found in the Crocodile River on Friday after he went missing during a water activity two days earlier.
A law firm was conducting an independent probe into the tragedy.
GALLERY: Enoch Mpianzi's family in emotional visit to Nyati resort
Gauteng Education Department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “The MEC will update the public on the latest developments on the way forward and also to indicate how the department will be managing this process going forward.”
WATCH: They ignored me when I said Enoch was missing - Parktown Boys’ pupil
