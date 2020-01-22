Mashaba: Maimane and I not planning to form political party together

The former Joburg mayor confirmed that his party would be formed by June and contest next year’s local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Joburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, on Wednesday said he and former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane never planned to form a political party together.

Mashaba confirmed that his party would be formed by June and contest next year’s local government elections. He launched the People’s Dialogue to engage with South Africans about the challenges facing the country in November last year as a prelude to his political organisation.

“Mmusi and I have been working in separate ways but endorsing each other’s progress,” he said.

But, Mashaba’s assertion that he and Maimane never worked together to form a political movement was not entirely true. After Mashaba launched the People’s Dialogue, Maimane joined the forum, saying that he was working with the former mayor to build a united South Africa.

On Monday, Maimane told **Eyewitness News **that small parties were already being recruited to join the new political formation.

“We are already recruiting South Africans from all different parts of the country. We want to bring a number of political parties on the go,” Maimane said at the time.

So, what’s the story?

“People are probably putting pressure on us to work together but I think they should give us space,” Mashaba said.

What’s clear though is that the two seem to have differed somewhere along the way, leading to the decision to work separately.