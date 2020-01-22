Lesufi vows to act against Parktown Boy's High in the next 48 hours
'No one must hide the facts, no one must hide the truth and no one must hide behind a broomstick,' Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said having gathered all the information on Enoch Mpianzi's drowning at Nyati Bush and River Break lodge and visited the place last week, he will act on the matter within 48 hours.
Mpianzi's body was found in the Crocodile River last week after he drowned during a water activity at the lodge as part of a Parktown Boys' High School grade eight orientation camp.
Lesufi had a site visit to the lodge on the day police divers searched and found Mpianzi's body two days after he went missing.
Speaking to 702's Eusebius McKaiser, Lesufi said his department had contacted police.
"We have made contact with the police. Within the next 48 hours, I will act on the school and the school leadership. One head or heads or processes will fall.
"No one must hide the facts, no one must hide the truth and no one must hide behind a broomstick."
