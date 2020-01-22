Kganyago: Financial sector must be prepared for climate change-related problems

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
Go

Kganyago: Financial sector must be prepared for climate change-related problems

Reserve Governor Lesetja Kganyago is among global leaders in Davos at the World Economic Forum, which would discuss global warming and climate change as talking points.

FILE: Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: EWN.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - Reserve Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Tuesday said the financial sector needed to better prepare for the problems that came with climate change.

Kganyago is among global leaders in Davos at the World Economic Forum, which would discuss global warming and climate change as talking points.

The governor said central banks needed to come up with ways to combat risks that may affect the financial sector.

Kganyago said climate change was a huge threat to the stability of the financial sector.

He said the sector could not be caught off guard again as it did during the 2008 financial crisis.

“The issue for us would be, is the financial sector preparing itself for those changes? We now regulate the insurance sector. We have seen extreme weather patterns.”

The governor said South Africa was one of the countries facing numerous challenges, including a possible downgrade by rating agencies.

“The credit rating agency is like the weatherman. When they tell you you’ve got the following risks in your economy, which if not watched, could lead to a downgrade you, deal with those risks.”

Kganyago said government and business leaders needed to focus on growing South Africa's struggling economy.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA