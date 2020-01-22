JMPD: Sentence handed to drunk driver for killing two officers disappointing
Albert Pretorius rammed his vehicle into a visible Jmpd policing operation killing Winnie Mokgolo and Sophie Ngoasheng.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Tuesday said it was shocked and disappointed in the legal system after a drunk driver who killed two officers received a six-year jail sentence - the majority of which has been suspended.
Albert Pretorius rammed his vehicle into a visible JMPD policing operation killing Winnie Mokgolo and Sophie Ngoasheng in January 2028.
The Alexandra Magistrates Court has sentenced Pretorius to six-years on two counts of culpable homicide, which were wholly suspended for five years. He was also fined.
The JMPD's Wayne Miannar said this affected the morale of officers.
“A drunk driver who caused an accident where two female JMPD officers died in early 2018 received a R10,000 fine.
JMPD chief David Tembe has requested the findings of the court to be made available so that this case can be taken further.”
Former Public Safety MMC Michael Sun said he was outraged.
“I’m absolutely dismayed. This again highlights the shortcomings of our judiciary system and we really need to understand that this kind of message is being sent to the public out there."
