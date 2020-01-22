IFP seeking to regulate employment of foreign nationals

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
Go

IFP seeking to regulate employment of foreign nationals

The party said that it had noticed how some industries were hiring more foreigners than South Africans and this had to be regulated.

IFP Chief Whip Narend Singh (right) welcomes all IFP Members of Parliament to a strategy workshop on 15 January 2020. Picture: @IFPinParliament/Twitter
IFP Chief Whip Narend Singh (right) welcomes all IFP Members of Parliament to a strategy workshop on 15 January 2020. Picture: @IFPinParliament/Twitter
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is working with Parliament to introduce legislation and quotas on the employment of foreigners.

The party said that it had noticed how some industries were hiring more foreigners than South Africans and this had to be regulated.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that they were already in discussion with Parliament’s legal services to come up with a private members bill following discussions in the party’s caucus.

He said that concerning industries that hired the most foreigners were in hospitality and trucking.

Hlengwa said that they anticipated the final draft of the legislation proposal to be ready by no later than May.

"Honourable Liezl van der Merwe is piloting this bill on behalf of caucus as a private member's bill. We'll be submitting further information today to Parliament's legal services to enable them to kick-off the process."

The IFP is not the only opposition party that wants the employment of foreigners regulated.

African Transformation Movement MP Vuyo Zungula has also called on South Africa to enact policy that will force foreigners to partner with locals when setting up businesses in the county.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA