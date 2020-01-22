IFP seeking to regulate employment of foreign nationals

The party said that it had noticed how some industries were hiring more foreigners than South Africans and this had to be regulated.

CAPE TOWN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is working with Parliament to introduce legislation and quotas on the employment of foreigners.

The party said that it had noticed how some industries were hiring more foreigners than South Africans and this had to be regulated.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that they were already in discussion with Parliament’s legal services to come up with a private members bill following discussions in the party’s caucus.

He said that concerning industries that hired the most foreigners were in hospitality and trucking.

Hlengwa said that they anticipated the final draft of the legislation proposal to be ready by no later than May.

"Honourable Liezl van der Merwe is piloting this bill on behalf of caucus as a private member's bill. We'll be submitting further information today to Parliament's legal services to enable them to kick-off the process."

The IFP is not the only opposition party that wants the employment of foreigners regulated.

African Transformation Movement MP Vuyo Zungula has also called on South Africa to enact policy that will force foreigners to partner with locals when setting up businesses in the county.