How to get rid of non-paying tenants the legal way
How do you ensure the people interested in renting your property aren’t dodgy non-payers who will tie you up in a legal tussle when you try to get them out?
JOHANNESBURG - It’s not easy to get rid of a non-paying tenant.
CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies interviewed credit bureau TPN’s managing director, Michelle Dickens.
Dickens knows a thing or three about this perennial headache for landlords as her company does an extensive background check, which it updates every time a tenant pays her or his rent.
If the tenant fails to pay, TPN sends a letter of demand, eventually followed by a blacklisting.
Listen to the audio below for what option you have should your tenant not pay:
