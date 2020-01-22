Hisense factory workers in Atlantis on strike over better pay

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa is leading the industrial action.

CAPE TOWN - Work at the Hisense factory in Atlantis has ground to a halt on Wednesday.



Employees are on strike demanding better pay; they want a 15% wage hike.

The union's Vuyo Lufele said: “They are demanding a 15% increase or the minimum offered in the metal industry by shifting from this R43.00 to R49.00.”