Govt let us down because we’re poor, say Lily Mine families
Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyarende and Yvonne Mnisi were trapped when a container disappeared below the surface.
JOHANNESBURG - The families of the three Lily Mine workers who died after being trapped underground outside Barberton in Mpumalanga in 2016 said they had been let down by the government because they were poor.
Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyarende and Yvonne Mnisi were trapped when a container disappeared below the surface. Rescue operations were halted after the mine said it had no money.
The families addressed the media on Wednesday in Rosebank.
Nkambule left behind four children, with the youngest five-years-old. She was about to finish her shift but was requested to do a double shift after one of her co-workers didn’t report for duty.
Nkambule’s younger brother Sifiso Mavuso said they had asked the government for help on many occasions.
“If one of them was the son or daughter of President Cyril Ramaphosa or the deputy president, was it going to take this long for the government to intervene?” Mavuso asked.
He said he also lost his father who could not cope because of the loss of his daughter.
“My father was always stressed and suffered from depression. He died because of what happened at Lily Mine.”
The founder of the People’s Dialogue and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba was helping the families to find their loved ones.
More in Local
-
Godongwana: Consolidation of SOEs key to ensuring SA's economic growth
-
IFP seeking to regulate employment of foreign nationals
-
Two primary school pupils dead after truck crashes into wall
-
AgriSA: Davos investors concerned about Land Bank ratings downgrade
-
SANDF drops charges against female officer over hijab
-
Eskom appoints critic Sikonathi Mantshantsha as new spokesperson
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.