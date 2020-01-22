EC police rescue girl (16) forced into marriage
The girl, who’s from a rural area near Engcobo, was rescued and taken to a place of safety.
CAPE TOWN – Police in the Eastern Cape have made a breakthrough in their probe into the case of a 16-year-old girl who had apparently been forced to marry a man.
The girl, who’s from a rural area near Engcobo, was rescued and taken to a place of safety.
Her rescue followed a stand-off between police and a community in Mpindweni. Some tried to prevent the girl from being taken away. Her parents were expected to meet with investigators on Wednesday.
Eastern Cape Police provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga said she understood people's constitutional right to practice their culture and customs.
But, she said police were obliged to intervene when others' rights - especially those of minors - were being infringed.
More in Local
-
Mitchells Plain’s Alpine Primary School targeted by burglars again
-
How to get rid of non-paying tenants the legal way
-
Driver arrested for transporting 58 pupils, DoE asked to provide safer transport
-
Lesufi vows to act against Parktown Boys' High in the next 48 hours
-
Nyati lodge ‘didn’t notice’ Enoch Mpianzi was missing
-
JMPD: Sentence handed to drunk driver for killing two officers disappointing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.