Driver who crammed 58 pupils in taxi not registered for public transport - dept
The man was arrested for overloading and had his vehicle impounded on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The driver of a minibus taxi pulled over by Bela-Bela metro police in Limpopo on Monday could face more charges after 58 school children were found crammed into his vehicle.
In a video on social media, authorities were seen counting the children as they climbed out of the 14-seater vehicle. The man was arrested for overloading and had his vehicle impounded.
This guy must be arrested bafethu no ways 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 yerrr pic.twitter.com/Y63G0cZKmb— Yeza. (@Sakhile_15_) January 20, 2020
The provincial Transport Department’s spokesperson Joel Seabi said the vehicle was not registered for public transportation.
“This means that the driver didn’t have an operating license to transport learners, and we also found out that the vehicle is not registered with the local taxi association,” Seabi said.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) criticised the Education Department, saying it failed to provide adequate transport for pupils. The party wrote to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga asking her to provide adequate scholar transport.
“Despite repeated requests and failed commitments by National Treasury, there is still no sign of a scholar transport grant. The DA is of the view that such a grant could assist significantly in addressing the lack of reliable and safe scholar transport – if these funds are used solely for this purpose and are administered by the Department of Basic Education,” the DA said in a statement.
More in Local
-
CoCT determined to catch gum tree poisoners
-
Deadly CRE outbreak at Tembisa Hospital contained, says MEC Masuku
-
Power cuts cost South Africa up to $8.3bn in 2019, research shows
-
Anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett’s sister recalls being told of his death
-
Repair work begins at vandalised Mitchells Plain school after protest
-
Eskom worker, scrap metal dealer arrested for cable theft worth over R280k
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.