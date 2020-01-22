Dept offers an alternative to Klapmuts Primary, parents refuse it

Earlier this week, parents staged a sit-in followed by a meeting with the school after demanding their children be placed at this specific school.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department on Tuesday said it had found alternative placement for learners who had not been accommodated at Klapmuts Primary School.

They complained that learners were turned away because they did not speak Afrikaans.

Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said there were 1,500 learners at Klapmuts and that the school was filled to capacity.

Hammond said they've offered Windmeul Primary in Paarl to parents.

“They have indicated that they will not accept any other offer. This is, of course, unfortunate as every day these learners are losing out invaluable teaching and learning time.”

The African National Congress' Sabelo Mahlathi said there was an agreement recently about mobile classrooms and parents did not want their young children to travel out of the area.

“If they’re not going to bring in the temporary structure that means the learners will not be accommodated by February. The department came with an offer, but they did not accept the offer.”